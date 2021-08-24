Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 2.3%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $70.58. 9,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

