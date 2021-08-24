Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,273,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 91,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000.

FMAT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

