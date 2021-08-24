Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Critical Comparison

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A -383.86% 25.25% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 1 1 1 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats Farmhouse on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

