Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.