Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.