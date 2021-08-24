Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,815 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

