Financial Analysis: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.74%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Microvast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.25 $152.30 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

