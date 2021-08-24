Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.