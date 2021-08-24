Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,115.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $352.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $353.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

