Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.