Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 25,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 760,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $332.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.19. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $334.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

