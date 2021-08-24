Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,715 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of H&R Block worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $507,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

