Financial Survey: Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 23.72% 30.66% 14.10% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75 Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Barratt Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 7.20 $405.50 million $2.25 25.33 Barratt Developments $4.24 billion 2.37 $503.94 million $0.97 20.36

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica. Barratt Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.Ã R.L.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

