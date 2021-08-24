FinNexus (FNX) Market Capitalization Tops $306,156.96

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $306,156.96 and approximately $112.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00050016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00792208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00099621 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

