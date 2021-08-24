First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,792. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

