First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of First Hawaiian worth $31,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 240.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 172,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

