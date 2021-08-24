First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

FPXI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $68.34. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,671. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27.

