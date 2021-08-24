First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.55

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

