FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

