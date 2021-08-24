Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Floor & Decor also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

FND traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. 20,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,324. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 346.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

