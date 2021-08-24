Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

