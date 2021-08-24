Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.78 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

