Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Argus raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

NYSE FL opened at $58.68 on Monday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

