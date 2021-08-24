Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

