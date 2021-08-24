Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

