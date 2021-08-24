Fountain (FTN) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $816,082.54 and approximately $6,029.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

