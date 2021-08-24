Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Freedom stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 494,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,771. Freedom has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth $2,288,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the first quarter valued at $815,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

