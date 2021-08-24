Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4793 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

