Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $441,853.74

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $441,853.74 and $232,645.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,617,240 coins and its circulating supply is 942,711 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars.

