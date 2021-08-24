Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells $14,969.09 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $14,969.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,954.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 601,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

