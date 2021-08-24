Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report sales of $240.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,353. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Funko by 94,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $942.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.