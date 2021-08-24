FY2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Increased by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

BOS opened at C$37.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

