General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Torray LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.5% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $198.86. 5,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

