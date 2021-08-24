General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

