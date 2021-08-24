General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

