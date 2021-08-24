Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

