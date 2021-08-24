Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $25.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

GILD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,186. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

