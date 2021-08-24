Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Shares of GL stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,205. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

