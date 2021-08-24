Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil Sells 833 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globus Medical stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.