Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Review

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globus Medical and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72% ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Globus Medical and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $82.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 9.92 $102.29 million $1.44 54.17 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.28 $86.87 million $6.13 32.10

Globus Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats ICU Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

