Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.