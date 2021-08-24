Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.27% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,938.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 152,146 shares of company stock worth $2,395,693 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

