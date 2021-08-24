Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor Acquires 7,400 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.