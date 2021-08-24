Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor Acquires 7,400 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
