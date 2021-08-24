GrowGeneration (GRWG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

8/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – GrowGeneration had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – GrowGeneration was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

7/12/2021 – GrowGeneration was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

7/7/2021 – GrowGeneration is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $5,896,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 310.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 160,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 149,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

