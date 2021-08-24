GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,471.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.