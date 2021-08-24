Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

