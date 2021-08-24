Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.