Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $45,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $479.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $24,558,593. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

