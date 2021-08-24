Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.90 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

