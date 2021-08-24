Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.