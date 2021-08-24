Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 265,510 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.85% of TPI Composites worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,212 shares of company stock worth $2,750,193. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.